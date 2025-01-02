Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$25.20

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.20.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total value of C$1,094,099.92. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$19.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$25.36. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

