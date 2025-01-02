Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 265.80 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 265.80 ($3.33). Approximately 11,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 90,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.35).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLBS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.13) to GBX 475 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.13) to GBX 475 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.43. The company has a market capitalization of £107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,734.90 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Celebrus Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In other Celebrus Technologies news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.44), for a total value of £94,553.25 ($118,309.87). 15.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

