Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

CLDX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 448,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. This represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

