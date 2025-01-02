Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.64 and last traded at $71.70. Approximately 276,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 496,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.