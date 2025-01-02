China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.15. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 27,303 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $123.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.33.
China Automotive Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
