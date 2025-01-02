China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,189,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 2,966,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,895.0 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of CHLLF opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. China Literature has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

