China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,189,500 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 2,966,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,895.0 days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of CHLLF opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. China Literature has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $3.67.
About China Literature
