Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Trimmed by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after buying an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after buying an additional 429,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.84. 1,213,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.32 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

