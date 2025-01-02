Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Cibus Stock Up 7.8 %

CBUS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 307,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,768. Cibus has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Cibus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cibus during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cibus by 287.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cibus by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cibus

Cibus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.