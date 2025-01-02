Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.
CDTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, WBB Securities increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cidara Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDTX opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $27.44.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cidara Therapeutics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.