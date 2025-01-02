Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 135,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 75,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.82.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

