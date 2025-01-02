Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 106,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Cimpress has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $104.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $130,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

