CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

CK Asset Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

