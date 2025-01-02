CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.
CK Asset Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.
CK Asset Company Profile
