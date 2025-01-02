Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 10,037 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 322,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,023,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,720,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 509,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 229,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 171,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XSHQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. 31,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.