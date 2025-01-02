Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $32.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

