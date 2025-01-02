Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.67 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 108.47 ($1.36). 15,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 66,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.38).

Crystal Amber Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 441.42, a current ratio of 354.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Crystal Amber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.