Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 164,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,515.34. This represents a 22.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 291,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 135,295 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

