Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Cue Biopharma Price Performance
Cue Biopharma stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 164,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,515.34. This represents a 22.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
