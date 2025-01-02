D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of New Horizon Aircraft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
New Horizon Aircraft Trading Down 11.0 %
New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
About New Horizon Aircraft
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.
