Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 850,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 669,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,363. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.