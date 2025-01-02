Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 258,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 108,480 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $26.21.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $585.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.