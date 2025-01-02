eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eGain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eGain by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 29,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,182. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $180.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

