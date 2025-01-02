Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $148,180.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $148,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,575. This represents a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.30 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

