Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $518.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 267.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 623,201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

