Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 1,116,083 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000.

