Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Financial 15 Split Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:FTN opened at C$9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.69. Financial 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

