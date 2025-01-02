Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Financial 15 Split Stock Down 1.2 %
TSE:FTN opened at C$9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.69. Financial 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
