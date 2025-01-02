Financial Contrast: Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corteva 1 4 14 0 2.68

Corteva has a consensus target price of $65.41, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Given Corteva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A Corteva 4.18% 6.63% 3.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Corteva”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $16.75 million 1.99 $11.50 million N/A N/A Corteva $16.64 billion 2.35 $735.00 million $0.99 57.54

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corteva beats Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited engages in planting, cultivating, processing, and selling processed tea in Mainland China. It offers processed white tea, black tea, and refined tea products to wholesale distributors and end-user retail customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Ningde, China.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.