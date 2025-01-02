Financial Review: Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) & Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) and Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Mister Car Wash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A Mister Car Wash 7.54% 9.92% 3.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Mister Car Wash”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $117.73 million 0.72 N/A N/A N/A Mister Car Wash $973.70 million 2.41 $80.13 million $0.23 31.70

Analyst Recommendations

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Mister Car Wash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mister Car Wash 1 1 4 0 2.50

Mister Car Wash has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.89%. Given Mister Car Wash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mister Car Wash is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

