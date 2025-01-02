First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.63. 111 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

Get First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.79% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.