Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.41 and a 12-month high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

