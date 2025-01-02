Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.37.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FND opened at $99.70 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.
