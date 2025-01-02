Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Gentherm alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on THRM

Gentherm Price Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,774. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.