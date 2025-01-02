Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Down 7.3% in December

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,500 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 728,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

In other news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $423,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,543.50. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 368,546 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

GLAD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 130,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,681. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $635.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

Gladstone Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.17. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 52.11%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

