Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires 1,109 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,916. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

