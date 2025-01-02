Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $8.13 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 103,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.74. 2,899,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.37 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

