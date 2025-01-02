Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 382.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLTW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 724,859 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

