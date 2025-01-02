Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 69,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $64.72.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

