Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 30951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 128.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chris Bryan sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $44,468. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has a mineral portfolio of approximately 232 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; and precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

