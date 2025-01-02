Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Price Performance
Golden Sun Health Technology Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 10,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,010. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile
