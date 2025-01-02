Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Price Performance

Golden Sun Health Technology Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 10,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,010. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

