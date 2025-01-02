Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.52 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 125.30 ($1.57). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 127.70 ($1.60), with a volume of 1,243,534 shares trading hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4,346.67 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.41.

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36,666.67%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

