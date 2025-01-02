Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 756438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at about $317,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Articles

