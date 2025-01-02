Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $228,675.20. The trade was a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,432 shares of company stock valued at $175,423 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,973,000 after purchasing an additional 309,157 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. 1,605,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.26. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $191.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

