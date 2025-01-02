Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Price Performance

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

Hafnia stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.22%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hafnia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

