Head-To-Head Survey: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) versus Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Equinix and Presidio Property Trust are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equinix and Presidio Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 3 14 1 2.89 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Equinix presently has a consensus target price of $976.81, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.60 billion 10.58 $969.18 million $11.09 85.02 Presidio Property Trust $18.59 million 0.62 $10.15 million ($2.81) -0.28

This table compares Equinix and Presidio Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix pays out 153.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust pays out -0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 12.29% 8.34% 3.18% Presidio Property Trust -176.04% -29.85% -9.37%

Summary

Equinix beats Presidio Property Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

