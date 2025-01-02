Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of HXL opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 307.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 814,402 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 215.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 590,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 36.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 973,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 251,062 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

