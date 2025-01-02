Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $225.52. 2,048,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.