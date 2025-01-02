HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. HSBC accounts for approximately 0.9% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HSBC by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 445,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Announces Dividend

About HSBC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

