i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to Moderate Buy

Stifel Canada lowered shares of i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 23.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 119.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 428,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 233,677 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
