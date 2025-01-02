IMPACTfolio LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for 1.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $432,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS SMB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 111,523 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.