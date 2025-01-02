Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.38.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INE
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.