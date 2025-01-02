Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 72,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,804. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

