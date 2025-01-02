Insider Buying: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) Director W Larry Cash bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,234.56. This represents a 1.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

CCRN stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $597.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

